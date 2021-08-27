Murals in York making downtown brighter and more colorful

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Several places in the Midstate look a little brighter and more colorful tonight thanks to murals, and two of them are in downtown York.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

An artist who goes by the name Seven painted a mural along Market Street and Suzanne Rende painted one along Beaver Street. Both are a part of a broader effort in York and Harrisburg by Parliament Arts and Sprocket Mural Works.

“Putting murals in areas really helps people lift spirits and helps people come together and be inspired to keep things clean,” Rended said.

Plus, getting to watch the artists in action is actually a rare opportunity since it only happens once every other year.