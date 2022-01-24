Murals made by York College students to celebrate 150th anniversary of biscuit company

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Stauffer’s Biscuit Company, students from York College created new murals to its Cookie and Snack Outlet in York.

“For years, the store has been decorated with a colorful mural of a train pulling its well-known animal crackers, but little other décor,” said Geoffrey Guilfoile, brand manager at Meiji America, Inc., parent company of Stauffer’s Biscuit Company. “By partnering with students of York College’s art programs, Stauffer’s hoped to add more color and vibrancy to the space as well as representation of the York community that Stauffer’s has called home for 150 years.”

Facilitated by the college’s Appell Arts Fellow and 2020 graduate Jeannine Dabb, the project began in August. After a visit to the space to get an idea of the land, students submitted proposals of their vision of the new murals

Stauffer’s employees then chose the final three murals that would be painted.

“The students were patient and professional, as we all learned together how to navigate and function as a team,” Dabb said. “The lessons learned – application, deadlines, budgeting, unforeseen issues, and teamwork challenges – will be utilized in real work environments in the future. We were all thrilled at this opportunity and will be looking forward to future opportunities.”