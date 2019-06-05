York

National report calls out Facebook posts by York police officers

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- A national study showcases questionable Facebook posts from officers in York's police department and seven others.

Several active duty police officers in York were called out in the report by the Plain View Project, an effort to increase transparency into the opinions of law enforcement.

Officer Galen Detweiler was one of the first officers listed. Detweiler was sworn into the department in 2017. According to the report, he bragged about punching a suspect and made jokes about the incident in a post he made while serving in another state in 2014.

York police officials say they're taking these finding seriously. They said York police have a social media policy which prohibits speech that negatively impacts the department and citizens of York while still respecting First Amendment rights. 

The police department has launched an internal investigation into the posts published by the project and says it will take disciplinary action if warranted.

