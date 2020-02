YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A newly-elected judge in York County's Court of Common Pleas has been cited with three summary traffic violations after authorities say he failed to obey a city police officer directing traffic last month.

District Attorney David Sunday's office on Friday cited Judge Matthew Menges for disobeying an authorized person directing traffic, careless driving, and failing to pass in an emergency response area at a careful and prudent reduced speed.