Neighbors disturbed by four shootings in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating four shootings all within an hour of each other in York. Investigators have not released any information about whether the shootings are related or who is responsible.

“It hit that wall and then it bounced back right to the other wall and then it came out,” said Maria Ferrer, whose family’s home was hit by bullets.

Ferrer was frantic when she got the call that bullets shattering windows woke her family on East King Street.

“My nephew’s lucky the bullet didn’t hit him,” said Ferrer.

Police say the chaos started on Girard Avenue. Then, they were called to the NV Club on East Market Street. Next, East King Street and back to Girard.

“The whole street was blocked,” said Ferrer.

All of the shootings happened within a mile of each other. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head. Investigators tell us both are from York and are in stable condition at the hospital.

Neighbors at all of the locations said they didn’t want to talk on camera because of fears of retribution. They told us they’re desperate for change, and feel like they’re being forced from their homes.

Ferrer says continuous violence is why she left the city, and is why she wants her family to as well.

“She got hit right there in the back. she got hit in the kitchen,” said Ferrer.

ABC27 reached out to York City Police, all of the city council members, and the mayor’s office for interviews Saturday afternoon. No one responded.

“They need to move on and get out of here because york is not safe,” said Ferrer. “You cant even be outside with your family because of the shooting.”