YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — People who live nearby WellSpan Hospital in York honored hospital staff Saturday night.

This is incredible. Hundreds of luminaries line the entrance into York Hospital. They were put here to honor the doctors and nurses. ⁦@abc27News⁩ pic.twitter.com/1d9r1a21vP — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) April 12, 2020

They placed more than 100 luminaries at the front entrance of the hospital to honor doctors and nurses.

People across the Midstate have been honoring medical staff who are working through the pandemic.