New affordable housing redevelopment officially opens in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — State Street Crossing, an affordable housing redevelopment, has officially opened. The redevelopment delivers 56 units of housing now available in York, Pa.

The 4.21-acre site was the former Danskin clothing factory. But now, it houses one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units across seven buildings.

According to the press release, the mix of homes and townhouses features “a modern kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer, spacious closets, vinyl flooring, ceramic-tiled baths, and central air-conditioning.

Residents will also have access to on-site supportive services and amenities like a community building, playground, green space, and an on-site management and maintenance team.

The new site opened with a grand opening by Pennrose and the Redevelopment Authority of the City of York. The original purchase of the site that kicked off the redevelopment was in 2015.

“The Redevelopment Authority of the City of York has been a tremendous partner in transforming the underutilized, hazardous site into a vibrant new residential community,” Jacob Fisher, regional vice president at Pennrose, said. “The modern apartments, on-site offerings and services will create an excellent living experience for residents at a range of incomes.”

The new housing is located at 380 North State Street. To learn more about Pennrose and both their past and future projects, visit their website by clicking here,