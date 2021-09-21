New Amazon warehouse bringing new jobs to Lewisberry Borough in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Amazon warehouse is coming to York in Lewisberry Borough. An Amazon field communications manager confirmed with abc27 on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that a new sortation center will be arriving soon.

According to the manager, the new center will open up new employment opportunities. Hiring efforts have just begun with a goal of 1,200 employees. For those interested, the average start pay for a front-line employee is $18.00, plus health care, dental benefits, paid leave and paid family leave.

Amazon has also recently announced a plan for the next three years. The company is committing $1.2 billion to expand its continuing education and worker training programs.