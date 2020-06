YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Some protesters are using paint to get their message across in York.

The Penn Street Bridge has a new mural, based on the final words of George Floyd.

The bridge is a dedicated space for graffiti art. The graffiti art group called “The York Bomb Squad” finished the work this weekend.

The artists also added images to the “Black Lives Matter” mural at Queen Street and College Avenue.

The group says expect to see more murals in the coming weeks.