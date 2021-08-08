New casino in York County hosts soft opening to benefit veterans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new casino is opening in the City of York, and Sunday was their soft opening and fundraiser to benefit our veterans.

The new Hollywood Casino hosted an invitation-only event with most attendees being veterans. Visitors got a chance to take table gaming and proceeds from the slot machines went to several charities in the region, including the York County Food Bank and veterans outreach efforts.

“They are the foundation of York and they provide so much benefit to the community here and we wanted to latch on to that as we open the new facility and being part of giving back to the local community in York,” Manager Ruben Warren said.

Hollywood Casino York, located in the York Galleria Mall, also has live sports betting, about 500 slot machines and 24 table games, as well as food options for the public to enjoy when it opens on August 12.

The casino is also hiring, with information on their website.