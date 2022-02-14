New COVID-19 testing site opens on HACC’s York Campus

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new COVID-19 testing center will be available through Saturday, Feb. 26, on HACC’s York Campus. The site will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The new site is a part of Wolf administrations partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI). Other sites across Pennsylvania will open in McKean, Susquehanna, and Washington counties.

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.

To learn more about the new testing sites or to find a site in your area, click here.