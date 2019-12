NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Railroad lovers should head over to Northern Central Railway to see the newly purchased EMD GP9 diesel locomotive.

It’s 60 years old but in good shape. The locomotive will replace the one that currently pulls the “Steam into History” excursions.

The old engine was leased and goes back to its original owner next year. The rail company says it couldn’t pass up “buying” its own engine and has the staff to keep it maintained and operating.