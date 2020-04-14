New Hope announces $100,000 in emergency housing assistance funds

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New Hope Ministries announced a specific and special initiative to help prevent homelessness and keep families safe through its emergency housing assistance program.

“We are very concerned that the low-income families we are working with are going to start accruing major debt and risk eviction as a result of COVID-19,” said Executive Director Eric Saunders. “Thankfully, we have been receiving generous grants and gifts as a result of the crisis and believe we can distribute $100,000 in emergency housing assistance funds to help our neighbors in need who live within our service area footprint in Adams, Cumberland, and York Counties.”



If a person or family living within New Hope’s service area is facing economic hardship and needs emergency resources to help pay a housing bill such as rent, utility, or a security deposit, they are encouraged to contact the New Hope Center closest to where they live or by calling (717) 432-2087) for more information.

New Hope continues to offer its food assistance and workforce development programs. Updated program information and other service needs related to COVID-10 can be found on our website.