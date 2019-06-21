New initiative to help the hungry in York County

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is set to announce a new initiative to help those who struggle with food insecurity. The event is set to take place Friday morning at 11:30 am at the York County Community Foundation.

Results will be revealed from a recent report with a focus on helping better the food distribution system in York County. According to the recent report there are 55,000 people struggling with hunger in York County.

According to the report, more than 100 food providers and distributors provide 11.6 million pounds of food per year, but that’s not enough. Even with the 11+ million pounds of food donated, York County still has a 4 million pound food supply gap.

The report offers solutions including visual maps of the areas with the highest food insecurity and an overlay of where food is distributed to meet the needs. The report also includes nine recommendations to close the meal gap with nutritious food.

