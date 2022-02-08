New police unit, and new phone number to fight violence in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Remember the trusty three digits to dial in any emergency?

Good. Don’t forget them. But if you live or work in the city of York, police and city leaders want you to store seven new digits in your cell phone: 717-676-1238.

That’s the phone number that goes directly to the police department’s new Violence Intervention Unit — literally to a cell phone carried by the officers.

“So you will literally be calling the people that are out running around, and they’re seeing what you see or the information that you want to get to them,” York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said. “It’ll be in their hands and as they go off duty, they’ll pass that on to the next unit that comes on.”

The idea: 911 operators at the county’s dispatch center do their best to triage emergencies — figure out what’s happening, where it’s happening, how urgent it is, what agency or agencies should respond — but that takes time. Now when violence happens in the city — only violence, and only in the city — anyone seeing or hearing that violence can reach officers immediately.

The new unit includes 16 officers. It’s funded for now from the police department’s existing budget, although city and police leaders hope to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Muldrow said the department will continue to prioritize connecting with vulnerable people before they turn to violence while protecting the community from people who do choose to be part of what Muldrow calls an epidemic of violence.

“While the individuals who are causing that epidemic are plaguing the streets and making people feel uncomfortable and unsafe in their own neighborhoods and in their own houses — while they’re out looking for the individuals that they want to shoot at, there will now be, on an all-day basis, somebody looking for them,” Muldrow said. “And that’s what this team represents.”