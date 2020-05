YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Give Local York, the biggest 24-hour give event in York County history, took place completely online Friday and set a record amount of money raised.

More than 11,000 donors raised more than $3.5 million for 305 non-profit organizations. That’s over $532,000 more than last year.

Many organizations had to cancel fundraising events so, Give Local York will provide an opportunity to raise money essential to fulfilling their mission.