New recycling plant opens in York, plans to grow in future

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new recycling plant has opened in the Midstate. In York, the new, small facility is poised to grow with the idea to recycle everything from styrofoam to car bumpers, and even construction materials.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Why York? Partly because of its proximity to other cities.

“So it’s perfectly situated for us to be able to cover that entire radius, as well as, the fact that York is already pre-existing and known for its manufacturing base,” Ross Gibby, chief operating officer, CRDC Global.

The 14,000 square-foot production plant is a product of a partnership between Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the Center for Regenerative Design and Collaboration. The company plans on upscaling an existing plant in Costa Rica to become a full-scale capacity of 90 tons per day when fully operational in 2022.

“The Alliance is on a mission to end plastic waste in the environment—which means finding viable solutions to advance a circular economy and ensuring their ability to scale for impact. Together with CRDC, we can help drive environmental, economic and social value for hard-to-recycle plastics,” Jacob Duer, president and CEO of the Alliance, said.

According to the press release, the two facilities together will be able to process up to 24,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year.