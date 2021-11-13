New restaurant in Hanover creates jobs; chamber of commerce hopeful for future

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Many businesses are still struggling to find workers, particularly restaurants. But a new one just opened in Hanover, York County.

On top of staffing issues, there are major supply chain problems too. But the president of the chamber of commerce is hopeful for a strong rebound.

Help wanted signs can be seen across Hanover as businesses continue to look for employees.

“Every industry’s being impacted: healthcare, hospitality industry, manufacturing, so it is an issue that we need to continue to focus and work at,” said Gary Laird, president of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce.

McAllister’s on York offers a modern feel in the bones of a building constructed in the 1920s.

“We have about 20 jobs right now that we’ve created. And that number could go up. We’re looking for people, back of house, line cooks especially,” said Robert Godfrey, owner of McAllister’s on York.

Godfrey was in the planning stages before the pandemic hit. He says it hasn’t been easy.

“Staffing is difficult. Supply chain is very difficult, getting product,” Godfrey said.

But he sees opportunity in Hanover.

“There’s a lot of new brewpubs. There’s a lot of new eateries. A lot of new things opening up,” Godfrey said. “There’s a comedy club across the street. It’s the perfect place to be part of another renaissance, similar to what York has gone through.”

Laird says the future is bright and there are many redevelopment projects underway.

“COVID isn’t necessarily going to be the end of our staffing and labor issues. We’re going to have to be more creative and innovative,” Laird said. “Going forward we’re going to have to work very closely with our school districts.”

Laird says they’re seeing the work they started 15 years ago come to fruition now, even with the pandemic throwing a wrench in their long-term plans.