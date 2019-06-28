New shop in York caters to weird and strange

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new antique shop in York is far from your average gift store.

It’s so unique, people are driving all the way from New York to pay a visit.

The Dark Parlour, Haus of Obscurities is designed to enlighten the curious. It’s full of dark arts, taxidermy, the weird and the strange.

“I really wanted to create a home for those weirder people that like the darker things in life,” shop owner Lauren Rae said.

“I think people are going to be fascinated,” she said. “They might be a little scared at first or hesitant until they come in and they experience it.”

Rae cut the ribbon on her new store Friday afternoon. If you dare to visit, The Dark Parlour is at 118 East King Street.