New Small Business Recovery center opens in York, helps with Hurricane Ida recovery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is extra help available for individuals in York, a Midstate county hit hardest by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, thanks to the Small Business Administration (SBA). On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the new in-person Business Recovery Center was opened at York County Economic Alliance.

A representative from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is also there because, generally, individuals will want to register with FEMA first, and then the SBA can help, too.

“So, we have people seeking FEMA for short-term damages. we’re more long term. and our terms span up to 30 years,” Glen Pak, U.S. SBA spokesman, said.

The new Small Business Recovery location (114 Roosevelt Avenue, York, Pa. 17401) will be open Mondays – Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., and it is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

