HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist.

Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The company already has two of what are called peaking electric generators in Hopewell Township, York County.

Those generators feed the power grid on days with extreme temperatures and when demand is high. Township leaders plan to vote today on whether to let the company build solar panels and batteries to store power on the existing power production site.

Gen-On hopes to have the panels and batteries working by 2025.