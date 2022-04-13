NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Last February we visited the Fish Barn in Newberry Township, York County. It wasn’t much to look at, the siding and roof were shot, there was trash everywhere, and the floorboards were loose. Everything about it screamed “fixer-upper.” But members of the Williams Grove Historic Steam Engine Association were preparing to give the old barn a new life, by moving it to their grounds in Cumberland County.

“This barn was donated to us by Landmark Homes,” explains association member Barney Kimmel. “There’s going to be a subdivision going in on this farm property, so we were fortunate to find out about it. Our group at Williams Grove was excited about having something like this on our site. It kind of goes with what we’re doing there. “

Of course, moving the barn in one piece was impossible; it would have to travel in parts of its sum. To prepare for the move, association members carefully marked each and every beam in the building.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Today, those carefully marked beams were carefully removed. A crane lifted the bits and pieces, thousand-pound bits and pieces, and set them on the ground. Hundreds of wooden pegs that held the structure together had been taken out beforehand. Even so, it was easier to remove sections in…sections. Horizontal beams would leave the barn with vertical beams dangling underneath. Once on the ground, the pieces could be disassembled and sorted into piles.

But moving the beams is not the final step. “After we get all the framing down,” says Kimmel, “we’ll have a barn floor which are heavy planks, possibly around two-inch-thick planks. We’ll take them up, take the timber framing under that, and that puts us down to the stone wall. The stones, primarily the cornerstones, we’ll put them on skids and transport them also to the grove.” That includes, of course, “the fish”-the vaguely fish-shaped stone (highlighted in paint to make its fishness more apparent) in the foundation which most people think gave the barn its name.

Barney Kimmel tells us there’s been some major progress on another part of the project. “The township’s already given us a permit to proceed, so it looks like it’s going to happen. We hope to have this barn put back up next summer, 2023, between the Fourth of July and the first of August.”