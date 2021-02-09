Newberry Twp. Police now carrying a new piece of equipment

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Newberry Township Police officers are now carrying a new piece of equipment while on duty.

For over a decade, patrol vehicles in the Newberry Township Police Department have been equipped with in-car camera systems.

According to a press release from the authority, “the implementation of these Body Worn Cameras is another way our agency can increase transparency and continue to build trust with our community.”

Officers have already received appropriate training on the body-worn cameras and associated policies.

The cameras were made possible by a $16,750 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Chiefs’ of Police Association and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The total cost of the body-worn camera project was $32,602.40.