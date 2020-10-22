Newly confirmed York Police commissioner outlines plans for department

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve reported that York City Council has confirmed its next police commissioner.

Michael Muldrow is no stranger to the department, but he’s taking over at a time when there’s a lot of animosity toward police and recent violence in the city. He plans to get right to work to make york a safer place.

It was a unanimous decision to confirm Muldrow’s nomination.

“It was exciting. It was kind of the culmination of anything and everything I’ve ever dreamed of or hoped for,” Muldrow said.

He’s been here before as an officer for seven years, even working alongside his father for a time.

Most recently he was the chief of police for the York School District where he served for 12 years, saying he already knows a lot of the young people in town.

“When somebody’s running away or something happens and you know the person, you can call them out or you could actually be waiting at the house by the time they get home. That’s already going to decrease some issues,” Muldrow said.

He says he’ll bring his expertise in outreach “to work on increasing our brand and increasing morale and bringing things back to how they were before and giving us a chance to really work on connecting with the community.”

Muldrow wants the department to act as a platform to connect with local organizations and leaders.

“If we can connect and work with them as partners to get the message out to actaully work on getting young people to make better choices to put the guns down, to consider other options, we can really make a dent,” Muldrow said.

Muldrow is already getting to work to make the change he wants to see.

His first day on the job is next Monday, Oct. 26. On Thursday, Oct. 29 there will be a swearing-in celebration at 3:30 p.m. on the steps in front of the police department.

