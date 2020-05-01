Night work scheduled on I-83 between Exits 18 and 21 in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that its contractor will resume a resurfacing project the night of Sunday, May 3, on Interstate 83 between Exit 18 and Exit 21 in York County.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on I-83 from 9 p.m.to 6 a.m. Sunday night

through Friday morning, with the possibility that work may be scheduled for Friday nights, if necessary.

There will be occasional ramp closures with detours at the North George Street (Exit 22), Route 30 (Exit 21), and Market Street (Exit 19) interchanges.

Work under this construction contract began in mid-August of 2019 and is scheduled to be

completed this summer.