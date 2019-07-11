NJ man arrested for distributing heroin, cocaine in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey man regularly transported heroin and cocaine into York until his arrest this week, authorities said.

Gregory C. Gordon, 40, of Irvington, N.J., had 2,500 packages of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine and 28 grams of powder cocaine when he was taken into custody early Tuesday, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Authorities said Gordon was under investigation for a month when they learned he would be arriving in the York area shortly after dawn. He was located in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Devers Road.

Gordon was sent to York County Prison after failing to post $150,000 cash bail, according to court records.