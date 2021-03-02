No charges to be filed in Everett Palmer Jr. case who died in custody in 2018, says York DA

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York District Attorney Dave Sunday announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the death of Everett Palmer Jr.

Palmer died after injuring himself at York County Prison in 2018. He was alone in a cell when he became agitated and began hitting his head against the inside of the cell door. He was taken to the medical clinic where he became unresponsive.

The case turned into a national controversy after investigators would not name a cause for his death. Palmer’s family reported to national networks that York County Coroner Pam Gay “lost track” of Everett’s organs, which Gay says was a false claim.

An autopsy determined his death was from complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint. A contributory factor, officials said, is probable sickling red cell disorder.

Sunday revealed Palmer was using methamphetamine at the time of his death and had been using it for “awhile.” No one at the prison knew he was using the drug, and his case was treated as a mental health case on the morning of his death.