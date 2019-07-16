North Codorus to vote on police coverage

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – York County residents anxious about the future of their police department are demanding to know who will be protecting them and how much it will cost.

A meeting Tuesday evening will decide whether to change police coverage in North Codorus Township.

The township last year opted out of services from the Southwestern Regional Police Department, claiming it was costing too much.

The township’s board of supervisors will vote on whether to contract with the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Many residents don’t want to see Southwestern Regional crumble and its officers to lose jobs. They also fear Northern York County Regional will have slower response times.