North Codorus Twp. changes police force despite public outcry

SPRING GROVE, Pa (WHTM)– North Codorus Township Board of Supervisors voted to change the township’s police department despite pushback from some residents.

For six months, residents have been doing everything they could to encourage supervisors to keep Southwestern Regional Police for protection.

After almost 45 minutes of public comment at a meeting Tuesday night, acting Chief Jaime Stalcup gave a final plea to not give up on his department.

“Having the courage to continue on is what counts…I’m asking you to carry on, with me,” said Stalcup.

The board voted unanimously to drop coverage by Southwestern and bring on Northern York County Regional Police.

Residents said in a few weeks they will file a lawsuit. They feel the supervisors made the decision illegally.

Southwestern Regional Police will stop services for North Codurus Township at the end of the year. Northern York County Regional will take over on January 1, 2020.