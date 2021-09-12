Northeastern Regional and York Area Regional police departments to merge in 2022

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northeastern Regional Police and York Area Regional Police Departments are beginning their process of merging into one force.

The two departments announced the news this weekend on Facebook. The new agency will call itself the York County Regional Police Department.

Merger talks have been going on since last year, hoping it will help with budget, recruiting and sharing resources.

The two stations will stay open, with 60 officers and six civilian workers.

The merger will officially take place January 1, 2022.