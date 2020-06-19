Northeastern School District principal spurs controversy for Facebook video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A principal in the Northeastern School District could be fired

for sharing a Facebook video titled “Black Lives Matter is a Leftist Lie.”

Scott D’Orazio works at Shallow Brook Intermediate School in Mount Wolf. The superintendent says while he is under investigation, there is enough evidence to rightfully fire him.

D’Orazio’s attorney, however, argues the post isn’t a reflection of his beliefs.

There is a petition with over 700 signatures — calling for the principal’s resigniation. The school board will likely have a public hearing on the matter before making a decision.