Northeastern students flipping house to benefit schools

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (WHTM) – A school district in York County is raising money in an unusual way.

Northeastern School District is unveiling a brand new home flipped by students, who are required to do several hours of community service before graduating.

Students have been working on the home since 2016. Local businesses helped by donating windows and appliances.

The home was in pending foreclosure until Diane Wolf, vice president of The Northeastern Foundation, saw it as the perfect win-win for students and the district.

Now finished, the house at 20 Codorus Furnace Road is expected to sell for over $100,000, more than tripling its worth.

Now, all they need is a buyer.

“Not only are they going to be thrilled to have this adorable little house, but to know that their hard-earned money, a huge part of that is going to go back to the school district, is got to be a pretty great feeling for them as well,” Wolf said.

The first open house is Sunday.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.