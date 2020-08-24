Northern Central Railway in York County holding “Tie Drive” to help raise funds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — You can own a piece of Midstate history thanks to this York County non-profit. The Northern Central Railway in York is holding a “Tie Drive,” which allows the public to donate to help the railway replace rail ties.

It needs to replace 1,000 railroad ties along the 11 miles of track. The railway does this every year, but is looking for donations to help fund the ties.

Anyone who gives $125 can personalize a rail tie with a custom plaque.

Donations can be mailed or made through their GoFundMe page or on their website.