Northern York County Fire Rescue considers hiring paid firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Staffing shortages are hitting volunteer fire departments hard, including in the Midstate.

Northern York County Fire Rescue says it is time to discuss hiring paid firefighters, at least during weekday daytime hours when people work and it is hardest to find volunteers. Most people responding online to that idea seem supportive, although a few are worried about higher taxes.

“We hate to fail, and if it’s a fire or a car wreck, it tears us apart if we’re not able to respond to it. I mean there are mutual aid companies, but you can’t depend on them all the time,” Mark Snyder, chief director at Northern York County Fire Rescue, said.

The mayor of Dillsburg tells abc27 the borough has long known this discussion was coming. Northern York also covers Carrol and Franklin Townships, which will be in on the discussions, too.