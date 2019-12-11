Northern York County Regional Police to cover North Codorus Township

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — North Codorus Township will receive police coverage from the Northern York County Regional Police Force.

Southwestern Regional Police Department will lose all funding by the end of the year.

Township supervisors voted Tuesday despite an early morning protest from people who live in the nearby communities.

Community members hoped after leaving the Southwestern Regional Police Department that supervisors would elect to contract hours with Northern York, but instead, supervisors opted to become full participants.