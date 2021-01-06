Northern York County School District receives grant to improve athletic fields

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County School District received a grant of over $1.4 million to support their Athletic Field Improvements Project.

The District’s Athletic Field Improvements Project includes the complete renovation of the existing field behind Northern High School.

The award also includes $200,000 to replace the existing lights at Bostic Field with LED lights, a project that was completed in Nov. 2020.

“The Board of Directors is grateful for this investment in the Athletic Fields Renovation Project which will allow the District to continue to offer high-quality athletic experiences for both our students and our community members,” Board President Ken Sechrist said.

The Northern York County School District Board of Directors is expected to vote on a motion in January to authorize District Administration to release the invitation for bids for the project.