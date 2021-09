HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Comic fans here in the Midstate have had quite a few challenges in getting out to express and share their fandoms recently. The international Comic-Con in San Diego has been canceled for two straight years and the New York Comic-Con was canceled last year, both due to the pandemic.

Fortunately, a con is happening soon in a location not too far, far away. The Harrisburg Comic and Pop Con is making its return on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19 at the Harrisburg Mall. For those of you wondering, "Harrisburg has its own Con?" Yes, it does, and it's still pretty fresh. "This will be our second show in Harrisburg with our last one being in 2019." Andrew Melius, Co-Owner of Four State Comic Con LLC said.