Northern York Police respond to assault case reported by Disney employee

NORTHERN YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A law enforcement expert is calling an alert Disney employee a hero for helping to rescue a Midstate woman.

Wayne Shiflett is in custody in York County after being charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

Northern York Regional Police responded to the incident between Shiflett and his girlfriend after finding out about what was happening from –of all places– an employee at a Disney call center.

The woman allegedly being assaulted called the Disney call center pretending to book a vacation.

The Disney agent knew something didn’t sound right in her voice, asked if she needed help, and called police.

“To pick up on something like that and to call right in is amazing. And that’s what we need. You know, we’ve been pushing this ‘see something, say something’ for years,” said Retired Lieutenant Keith Runk, of Maryland State Police.

Shiflett faces several charges, including making terroristic threats and strangulation.