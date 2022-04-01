CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County schools were forced to be locked down for a time on Friday, April 1.

According to an email from the Northern York County School District, at approximately 1:01 p.m., school officials were notified that an individual who might have been armed could have been in the general area of the Northern elementary school, middle school, and high school.

With guidance from the district administration, all three schools were placed on external lockdown. During this time, the Director of Security and Administration of the district talked with authorities to stay updated about the situation.

At 1:28 p.m., the threat was deemed to be over and the lockdowns were lifted. As a safety precaution, the district had a police presence during dismissal for the three schools that were impacted.

Then, at 2:40 p.m. district officials became aware of police activity in the Northern High School parking lot, and once again as a precaution, all three locations were placed on an external lockdown. All three entrances were secure and no one was allowed to enter the buildings.

10 minutes later, at 2:50 p.m. authorities told district officials that a person was taken into custody and the lockdowns were lifted.

After the lockdowns were lifted, the high school and middle school students were then dismissed.

According to the Carroll Township Police, no threats were made against the school or students and no weapon was found on the person who was taken into custody.

Police have said they had taken a minor into custody, and say it was a mental health issue and the incident is currently under investigation.