NSRA’a 47th annual Street Rod Nationals East hits the York Expo Center starting Friday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Street Rod Association is holding the 47th annual Street Rod National East show in York starting Friday, June 4th to Sunday, June 6th at the York Expo Center.

Street roads, muscle cars, and specialty vehicles worth more than 860 million dollars will roll through the grounds over the weekend, with visitors from all across the East Coast and beyond.

“York County residents and visitors look forward to this event every year,” said Explore York President Laura Gurreri. “This annual tradition was greatly missed during the 2020 pandemic, and York residents are more than ready to hear the revving of engines once again.”

All participating vehicles are at least 30 years old. Values for the vehicles range anywhere from $8000 to $150,000 per car. Event organizers expect more than 14,000 visitors to the show over the three days.

The annual street rod parade will roll through the city starting on Friday. The parade starts at the Market Street Gates of the grounds, follows Market Street east through downtown York, and ends at Broad Street.

This year’s Street Rod Nationals East will feature a special Pinstripe Jamboree & Charity Auction to benefit Make-A-Wish. Guests may bid on handmade art from pin-striping, airbrushing, and hand-lettering artists from around the country, all for a great cause.

The show runs from 8 AM to 7 PM Friday and Saturday, and 8 AM to 12 PM Sunday. Admission is $19 per adult and $6 per child aged 6-12. Children under five get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the York Expo Center gates.