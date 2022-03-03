YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County Regional Police department has a new took to assist officers in search missions for lost people.

Project Lifesaver helps officers find people with autism or dementia who are prone to wander away from their homes.

“Unfortunately, we do know that people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, about 6 out of 10 of them will be at risk for wandering,” said Sara Murphy, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.

When using Project Lifesaver, the average search time is 30 minutes. People at risk of wandering wear a wristband at all times. When someone goes missing, police rely on an antenna on their patrol car.

“That’s good for when we’re driving around cruising and trying to pick up a chirp, a signal if you will,” said Officer Adam Eisenhart, who serves as the department’s Project Lifesaver coordinator.

Once a signal is detected, officers can get on foot.

Right now, nine officers are trained to use the device. The department has 20 wristbands and hopes people sign up for the offer.

“Knowing that their loved one has this equipment, this wristband on them, with our training, knowledge, and experience, we can go out and find them in a relatively quick manner,” said Officer Eisenhart.