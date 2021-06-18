Office of State Inspector General donates to York County police’s K9 unit

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — On Friday, the Office of State Inspector General announced they donated over $1,500 to a new K9 unit in Hellam Township, York County.

OSIG staff raised this money in memory of colleague Robert Gribik, who passed away in summer 2020. An advocate for the “Vested Interest in K9s,” Gribik was honored by his staff donating to an organization dedicated to providing a bullet and stab protective vest to Cerberus, a German Shepherd K9 Officer, who began his work in October 2020 with Officer Mike Carpenter.

“Rob had a passion for all animals, and he was particularly supportive of Vested Interest,” State Inspector General Lucas Miller said. “I’m proud of OSIG staff for raising this money in Rob’s honor and ensuring that his name lives on through the work of Hellam Township Police Department’s K9 Unit.”

The Hellam Township Police Department thanks their community for helping them get their K9 Unit up and running. Since the program cost $25,000 to start and $15,000 to sustain it annually, the department heavily relied on these donations through fundraisers.

“The donation from OSIG is just one more example of the community coming together to support our K9 unit,” Hellam Township Police Chief J. Douglas Pollock said. “We greatly appreciate the staff at [OSIG] donating this vest in Rob’s name so we can protect Cerberus.”

“Vested Interest in K9s” is an organization dedicated to providing protective devices to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. OSIG made donations to them for Christmas, and then became frequent contributors in Robert Gribik’s honor.