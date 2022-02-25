SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A school building dating back to the 1800s is now home to the Midstate’s newest apartments.

The 50 North Street Apartments have opened on the site of what was Spring Grove’s first high school. The 23 new luxury apartments come at a time when brand new property is scarce and expensive.

“So adaptive reuse, infill housing, and taking an old building and converting it into multiple market-rate apartments. It’s awesome. We’ve seen it. There is demand for it with our young professionals, with our millennials, with our baby boomers, who may want to ditch the house and the yard and get something in a downtown community,” President & CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, Kevin Schreiber said.

50 North East Street officially opened on Friday.