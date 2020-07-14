One arrested, warrant issued for another in North Codorus Twp. shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County Regional Police arrested one suspect and obtained a warrant for another in the attempted homicide of a female victim in North Codorus Township over the weekend.

On Monday, July 13, police say 20-year-old Roberto Rodriguez III, was arrested and an arrest warrant was obtained for 28-year-old Francisco A. Torres Rivera for the attempted homicide of 27-year-old Meredith Celeste Wilson Keltner of York.

Keltner was found lying on Smyser Road around 9:21 a.m. on June 12, severely injured from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Keltner is being treated at York Hospital and is in critical condition.

Witnesses, including Keltner, provided information to investigators that led them to 250 East Princess St in York. Police say that this was the last known address for Rivera and was a place frequented by Rodriguez.

Clothing belonging to Keltner was found in the home and witnesses told police that she left the address the morning of June 12, in a blue Mazda operated by Rodriguez and occupied by Rivera.

Police say Rodriguez and Rivera later returned to the East Princess Street home without Keltner.

A blue 2004 Mazda 3 was later recovered near the 200 block of East Poplar Street and police say damage to the car matched parts that were left behind at the scene of the shooting.

Further investigation found hair and potential blood evidence on the undercarriage of the car. Officials say Keltner was run over during the assault.

Rodriguez was taken into custody on July 13 and faces charges of criminal attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and aggravated assault.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Francisco A Torres Rivera. He is charged with the same offenses.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Francisco A Torres Rivera should contact 911 or the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or email tips to tips@nycrpd.org.

Top Stories: