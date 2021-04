YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 83 in York.

Dispatchers say the crash happened near the Leader Heights exit and the South George Exit. The coroner has been called to the scene.

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 14 – PA 182/Leader Heights and Exit 15 – I-83 BUS/South George St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) April 18, 2021

All northbound lanes are closed at this time. It is not clear when they will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when they become available.