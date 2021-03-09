One dead after late-night shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man was fell victim to a shooting on the 800 block of Linden Ave Monday night according to York City Police.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 27-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injury.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or by submitting a tip online. Tips can always be anonymous.

