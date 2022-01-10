One dead after Monday morning shooting in York, Pa. State Police investigate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers continue to investigate a shooting in the Wolf Road and E. Forrest Avenue area of Shrewsbury Township, York County.

Police were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 10, around noon. Upon arrival, the troopers found one individual dead as a result of the incident.

According to the report, there is no threat to the public and a person of interest is being held at the York Station.

