Update: Victim identified in York weekend shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Update: According to York City Police, the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting has been identified as Kyle Otto, 31, of York.

———-

York Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Smith Street around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

They arrived to find a male victim dead.

Police say the victim was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234.

Callers can remain anonymous.