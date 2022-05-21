SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being killed in Spring Garden Township, York County.

According to police, on Saturday, May 21 at around 6:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the rear of 401 Hill Street for a report of a woman lying on the ground beside her truck.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people with apparent gunshot wounds, and one was found to be dead. The other victim was transported to York Hospital by ambulance.

There is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing. According to the police, more information will be released at a later time.