One dead after shooting in York city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a shooting in York on Saturday night.

Police say at around 10:30 pm, they were called to investigate a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of East Boundary Ave. in York.

Two victims, a 15-year-old girl, and a 19-year-old man were transported to York Hospital by a privately owned vehicle. The girl was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive. However, the man died due to his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police department by calling 717-849-2204 or by clicking here.